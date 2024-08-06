J.P. Morgan announces date of Corporate Challenge

J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge has announced that the 11th edition of its Shanghai event will take place on November 14, 2024.

The 5.6km Shanghai leg of the world’s largest corporate running series will begin and end at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, followed by post-race hospitality and entertainment.

“Since its debut in Shanghai in 2011, the Corporate Challenge has quickly become one of the most popular after-work events in the city. Last year, the event again hailed a huge success by attracting an impressive crowd of approximately 3,500 entrants from 150 companies and institutions,” said Rita Chan, Co-SCO for China at J.P. Morgan.

Shanghai is the 15th location on the 2024 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Series schedule, with 192,605 participants enrolled globally.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Shanghai business community to an afternoon of healthy competition and camaraderie. J.P. Morgan has been growing with China for over a century, and the continuity of this event is a fantastic demonstration of the firm’s commitment to this critical market and our community,” said J.P. Morgan’s Co-SCO for China, Alan Ho.