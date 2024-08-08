Global fashion house opens first Coach Coffee Shop in China, in Shanghai

The Coach Coffee Shop at the Shanghai New World Daimaru Department Store reimagines the classic, one-stop New York corner store with playful flair.

Ti Gong

Global fashion house Coach has opened the first Coach Coffee Shop in China, at the Shanghai New World Daimaru Department Store, in the latest initiative for the fashion house's venture to crafting interactive experiences for local consumers' evolving appetite and desire for self-expression. The Coach Coffee Shop sits on downtown Nanjing Road E, and it reimagines the classic, one-stop New York corner store with playful flair, creating an atmosphere that feels imaginative, warm and inviting. It is offering around two dozen items including classic espresso drinks, sweet treats, and special Shanghai-style beverages. Joon Silverstein, senior vice president of Global Marketing, Creative and Sustainability at Coach, told Shanghai Daily earlier this month that the goal of launching the coffee shop was to go beyond the traditional boundaries of fashion and luxury to create surprising experiences in products that help consumers express themselves.

Ti Gong

"We aim to transform our stores into spaces that are not just about showing products or shopping experience, but rather community spaces for our consumers to immerse themselves in the brand and to connect with us in new ways," she said. "The goal with the Coach Coffee Shop is to create unique and localized experiences that go beyond traditional retail and engage with our consumers with immersive, interactive, multi-sensory experience to bring our visions of expressive luxury to life," she added. Silverstein said that Shanghai has some of the most sophisticated coffee tastes in the world so it was important to offer customers lots of customized, unique, surprising flavors to delight them. The initial response to the new locations has already been impressive. "Although we've been open only for a short period of time, over the past few days it's already been packed with consumers who were not only enjoying the unique treats, but also posting selfies on social platforms, and they were enjoying a moment to discover the brand and connect with us at the space," she said. New formats such as the Coach coffee shop are not typical in fashion stores, and in recent years the brand has also been making efforts to engage emerging talent and designers in China.

Ti Gong