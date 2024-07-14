B3 salutes Brazil's financial ties with China

As one of the world's leading exchanges, having a presence China is a strategic position for B3 in strengthening relations and learning about the local capital and financial markets with the view of exploring mutual business opportunities.

The B3 China Representative Office plays a crucial role in our plans for China and has been instrumental in fostering cooperation between Brazil and China in the financial sector.

The recent celebration of the 20th anniversary of B3 China Representative Office coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of Brazil and China's Diplomatic Relations highlights the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

The successful China-Brazil Financial Forum held earlier this year, as well as the renewal of the Memorandum of Cooperation between CSRC and CVM, demonstrates the commitment of both countries to further enhancing financial market cooperation.

B3's discussions with the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, along with plans for future cooperation such as the ETF Connect, are steps towards deepening ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

The engagement with the Central Bank PBOC to exchange information about the bond market further underscores the commitment of B3 to fostering strong and lasting partnerships with Chinese institutions.

B3 wishes the Brazil-China friendship an enduring golden future!