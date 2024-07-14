﻿
Biz / Company

B3 salutes Brazil's financial ties with China

SHINE
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
As one of the world's leading exchanges, having a presence China is a strategic position for B3 in learning about the local capital and financial markets.
SHINE
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
B3 salutes Brazil's financial ties with China
Ti Gong

Sérgio Gullo, managing director of International Business Development and Client Relations, Asia & Oceania, B3.

As one of the world's leading exchanges, having a presence China is a strategic position for B3 in strengthening relations and learning about the local capital and financial markets with the view of exploring mutual business opportunities.

The B3 China Representative Office plays a crucial role in our plans for China and has been instrumental in fostering cooperation between Brazil and China in the financial sector.

The recent celebration of the 20th anniversary of B3 China Representative Office coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of Brazil and China's Diplomatic Relations highlights the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

The successful China-Brazil Financial Forum held earlier this year, as well as the renewal of the Memorandum of Cooperation between CSRC and CVM, demonstrates the commitment of both countries to further enhancing financial market cooperation.

B3's discussions with the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, along with plans for future cooperation such as the ETF Connect, are steps towards deepening ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

The engagement with the Central Bank PBOC to exchange information about the bond market further underscores the commitment of B3 to fostering strong and lasting partnerships with Chinese institutions.

B3 wishes the Brazil-China friendship an enduring golden future!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stock Exchange
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     