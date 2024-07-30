Brazilian bank creates future with partners in China

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, Banco do Brasil sends its sincerest compliments for the cooperation between the two nations and the business relationships of its entrepreneurs, which make China Brazil's main trading partner in exports and imports.

With great honor, we have a branch in Shanghai, and we are the first Brazilian bank to operate in China, being the only one in the country. We continually work to increase bilateral cooperation and strengthen the Sino-Brazilian trade and investment flow.

Our team is highly qualified and serves in Portuguese, English, and Mandarin, and advises companies and projects of mutual interest, and assists and supports deals for clients on their international journeys. We offer solutions in trade finance, current accounts, foreign exchange, consulting, guarantees, loans, and financing for companies.