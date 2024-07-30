Biz / Company

Brazilian bank creates future with partners in China

SHINE
  09:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
Banco do Brasil sends its compliments for the cooperation between China and Brazil and its entrepreneurs, which make China Brazil's main trading partner in exports and imports.
SHINE
  09:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
Brazilian bank creates future with partners in China

Andrea Scaldaferri, general manager of the Banco do Brasil Shanghai branch

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, Banco do Brasil sends its sincerest compliments for the cooperation between the two nations and the business relationships of its entrepreneurs, which make China Brazil's main trading partner in exports and imports.

With great honor, we have a branch in Shanghai, and we are the first Brazilian bank to operate in China, being the only one in the country. We continually work to increase bilateral cooperation and strengthen the Sino-Brazilian trade and investment flow.

Our team is highly qualified and serves in Portuguese, English, and Mandarin, and advises companies and projects of mutual interest, and assists and supports deals for clients on their international journeys. We offer solutions in trade finance, current accounts, foreign exchange, consulting, guarantees, loans, and financing for companies.

Brazilian bank creates future with partners in China

BB Shanghai 10th anniversary celebration

Milestones of BB in China

  • Founded 215 years ago, Banco do Brasil S.A. is a publicly listed company, which the Brazilian Federal Government holds 50 percent of the shares.
  • In 2004, following the inaugural China-Brazil High-Level Coordination and Cooperation – COSBAN – an initiative spearheaded by President Lula, BB reopened a representative office in Shanghai after an office set up earlier in Beijing was closed in 2001.
  • In 2014, the office was elevated to the status of a full branch, thereby enabling it to provide financial support for trade flow between China and Brazil.
  • In 2015, BB Shanghai started the first local credit transaction to facilitate trade between China and Brazil.
  • In 2018, BB Shanghai, a Chinese financial institution, and local teams in Brazil issued the first bank guarantee on behalf of a Brazilian policy bank. The deal served as a model for similar cross-border, cross-currency, and cross-language transactions.
  • In 2024, in order to further reinforce the synergies and boost trade operations, BB Shanghai is in the process of submitting an application to the NAFR for the purpose of conducting transactions in Renminbi.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     