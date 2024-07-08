Leading the way with integrated payment methods

As a leading fintech company founded in Brazil, EBANX will join with our partners in Brazil and China this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the past decade, EBANX has been connecting the top Chinese digital companies, across various verticals, such as online retail, business-to-business trade, social media, gaming, SaaS, and travel, with customers in the fast-growing digital markets in Brazil and other rising economies. The company provides payment solutions that integrate local payment methods as well as insights into the local markets.

According to EBANX's latest study – Beyond Borders 2024, Brazil, with its impressive US$275 billion digital commerce market (representing 54 percent of Latin America's market), stands as a prominent digital economy force and ranks fourth globally in terms of the number of digital buyers.

Renowned for Pix, one of the world's most innovative instant payment systems, Brazil saw digital commerce penetration surge to 90 percent among adults in 2023, a notable leap from 68 percent just three years earlier.

In terms of demographics, it is projected that 13 million people in Brazil will be added to the consumer class by 2030, creating immense opportunities that cannot be overlooked by Chinese digital companies going global.

In the Brazil-China Joint Communiqué on the Deepening of their Global Strategic Partnership published in April 2023 by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Relations, the two sides recognized their common points in the area of the digital economy and both agreed on the great potential of e-commerce in promoting trade development.

At EBANX, we have every reason to believe in an even brighter future in these areas between the two countries, and we will continue to strive for digital innovation that helps create true access in the rising markets and foster economic growth.