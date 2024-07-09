Marcopolo China a strategic asset for the Brazilian bus and coach firm

Marcopolo is a global leader in the bus and coach business, providing high-quality products to most of the markets worldwide.

Since its establishment in 2008, Marcopolo China has become a strategic asset for the Marcopolo Group. Not only has China become an export hub for buses and coaches in the APAC region, but also gained significance for sourcing materials, components and technologies from China for Marcopolo's affiliates in various countries.

With China being the leader in commercial vehicle technology, our presence here is relevant to share and implement these latest technologies to our future vehicles globally.

In addition to this, Marcopolo China is leading the global cooperation with a number of Chinese bus manufacturers with whom we have established joint projects in overseas markets. Through these partnerships, we enhance the Chinese-Brazilian cooperation globally.