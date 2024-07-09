﻿
Marcopolo China a strategic asset for the Brazilian bus and coach firm

Marcopolo is a global leader in the bus and coach business, providing high-quality products to most of the markets worldwide.
Marcopolo China a strategic asset for the Brazilian bus and coach firm
Ti Gong

Hans Ehlers, CEO of Marcopolo China.

Marcopolo is a global leader in the bus and coach business, providing high-quality products to most of the markets worldwide.

Since its establishment in 2008, Marcopolo China has become a strategic asset for the Marcopolo Group. Not only has China become an export hub for buses and coaches in the APAC region, but also gained significance for sourcing materials, components and technologies from China for Marcopolo's affiliates in various countries.

With China being the leader in commercial vehicle technology, our presence here is relevant to share and implement these latest technologies to our future vehicles globally.

In addition to this, Marcopolo China is leading the global cooperation with a number of Chinese bus manufacturers with whom we have established joint projects in overseas markets. Through these partnerships, we enhance the Chinese-Brazilian cooperation globally.

Marcopolo China a strategic asset for the Brazilian bus and coach firm
Ti Gong

The headquarters of Marcopolo China in Changzhou

Milestones of Marcopolo in China

  • 2008: started sourcing of material and components in China for manufacturing in Brazil.
  • 2012: started bus production in China to supply the first buses for Hong Kong.
  • 2018: diversified the supply of buses to Australia and Asian markets.
  • 2021: supply buses to the FIFA world cup in Qatar and also to East Africa
  • 2024: launched first buses with Chinese chassis in various markets including South America and with New Energy technology.

