Suzano offers best wishes for past and future friendship

On behalf of Suzano, a 100-year-old multinational company headquartered in Brazil, I would like to join in the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations!

The two countries, despite their different economic structures and development models, are highly complementary and have achieved a win-win situation.

In recent decades, trade and investment between China and Brazil have grown exponentially, both quantitatively and qualitatively. In particular, the trade value between China and Brazil increased from around US$1 billion in 1993 to over US$181.5 billion in 2023.

It's worth-noting that China and Brazil share the same vision and values for a low-carbon, sustainable economy, and there are tremendous opportunities for Suzano to grow as a bio-based company.

Suzano first entered China in 1980s and we started our business by supplying pulp, in response to the needs of China's paper, packaging and hygiene industries. Thanks to the accelerated growth of the industries in the past decades, China is now Suzano's largest pulp export destination.

Having been present in the Chinese market for more than 40 years, we have a long-term commitment to developing relationships with Chinese customers and other key stakeholders.

Since last year, we've developed new businesses by applying one of our new bio-based materials with a Chinese customer in the rubber industry; initiated a Bio-based Solutions Startup Program to identify and foster Chinese start-ups that are dedicated to developing bio-based solutions; launched a CSR program with our business partners to enhance the awareness of sustainability among the younger generation in China; and signed a strategic partnership framework with the China-UK Low Carbon Colleague (LCC) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University on sustainability research and education, to name just a few.

Looking ahead, Suzano will continue to join with local stakeholders to provide sustainable solutions that support China in its transition to a low-carbon economy.