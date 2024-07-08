Minerva extends best wishes to China for shared development with Brazil
At Minerva China office, we are honored to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.
This significant milestone celebration symbolizes five decades of fruitful cooperation and shared development between our two nations, particularly in the thriving meat industry.
Being a leading exporter, we are privileged to have witnessed the remarkable growth of this sector based on the foundation of strong friendship between China and Brazil. We remain deeply committed to upholding our focus on product, quality, and sustainable development while dedicated to providing Chinese families with an ever-expanding range of diversified protein choices.
Our unwavering dedication extends towards contributing our efforts to foster another golden era spanning over 50 years for China-Brazil bilateral relations.
Milestones of Minerva in China
- In 2014, Minerva set up a representative office in China.
- In 2021, Minerva's goals and commitments with sustainability until the year 2035 are announced.
- In 2022, Minerva celebrated the 15th anniversary of being a publicly traded company on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3.
- In 2023, Minerva celebrated 30th anniversary of the establishment, the China market strategy was released.
- In 2024, Minerva's market share of China imported beef rose to 60 percent.