Minerva extends best wishes to China for shared development with Brazil

At Minerva China office, we are honored to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

This significant milestone celebration symbolizes five decades of fruitful cooperation and shared development between our two nations, particularly in the thriving meat industry.

Being a leading exporter, we are privileged to have witnessed the remarkable growth of this sector based on the foundation of strong friendship between China and Brazil. We remain deeply committed to upholding our focus on product, quality, and sustainable development while dedicated to providing Chinese families with an ever-expanding range of diversified protein choices.

Our unwavering dedication extends towards contributing our efforts to foster another golden era spanning over 50 years for China-Brazil bilateral relations.