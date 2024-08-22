Roche Diagnostics to invest 3b yuan in massive Suzhou expansion project

Roche Diagnostics Suzhou signed an agreement with Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee to expand its site in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, reaffirming commitment to China.

Roche Diagnostics Suzhou signed an investment agreement with the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee on Wednesday, announcing it would invest 3 billion yuan (US$420 million) to expand its existing site in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The site expansion, which will be completed and go into use in 2028, will focus on constructing new plants for reagent and instrument production and the localization of the manufacturing of key diagnostic products, in line with future business requirements. Company officials said the site expansion reaffirms Roche Diagnostics' commitment to providing innovative diagnostics solutions for Chinese patients that enable earlier and better detection and monitoring of disease.

Marco Cairoli, general manager of Roche Diagnostics Asia Manufacturing and R&D Site, said: "Roche Diagnostics Suzhou has been able to continuously leverage its core strengths and established strong end-to-end capabilities for R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain. This site expansion will further enable market access in China and secure sustainable supply in China and parts of Asia-Pacific. “We have already successfully localized over 120 of innovative products for both reagents & instruments. By 2030, the number of products will reach over 400 for supplying China and parts of Asia-Pacific." Roche Diagnostics has been steadily expanding its presence in China. The company established its first manufacturing site in Suzhou in 2015 and launched its Clinical Chemistry and Immunochemistry reagents manufacturing operations and research and development center in 2018. In 2020, the Roche Diagnostics Systems Reagents Manufacturing Plant was built. The manufacturing of Polymerase Chain Reaction sample collection and tissue diagnosis reagents products was introduced in 2021. In 2023, a new instrument manufacturing plant was officially opened, which allows Roche Diagnostics to further strengthen its value chain and expand its portfolio in China.