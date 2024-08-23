Hotels group planning further expansion in Shanghai

The Hilton hotels group says it is to expand in Shanghai with at least eight new openings scheduled over the next two years as it diversifies its portfolio in the financial center.

The operator of the Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels said that this year new hotel openings in China had already exceeded the average in previous years.

Shanghai now hosts 14 hotels managed by Hilton and that would rise to nearly two dozen next year, with new openings planned in the downtown and outskirts in the city including transport hubs like the Hongqiao, the Pudong New Area and Jinshan districts.

Hilton hotels and resorts are also set to open near Shanghai's landmark tourist attractions such as the Shanghai Disney Resort and the planned Legoland Shanghai Resort.