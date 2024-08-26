﻿
Biz / Company

Prices of aortic stent grafts from Shanghai company lowered after open inquiry

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
The prices of aortic stent grafts developed by a Shanghai-based company have been lowered after China's National Healthcare Security Administration launched an open inquiry.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

The prices of aortic stent grafts developed by a Shanghai-based company have been lowered after China's National Healthcare Security Administration launched an open inquiry into the firm, the NHSA said on Monday.

The Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd., or Endovastec, has reduced the prices of its Castor branched aortic stent graft, which is available in different sizes, to about 70,000 yuan (US$ 9,800).

Before the adjustment, the selling price of its (200 mm long) Castor branched aortic stent graft was above 120,000 yuan.

After receiving public complaints concerning the abnormal prices of aortic stent grafts, the NHSA consulted with Endovastec and 11 other enterprises that produce or import aortic stent grafts, aiming to regulate overcharging for medical products, ensure the well-being of patients and safeguard the country's health care funds.

Endovastec proposed a price adjustment plan following its talks with the NHSA, but its failure to reduce the price to a reasonable level resulted in the launch of an open inquiry into the company.

The prices of relevant products from the other 11 enterprises have also been cut to below 80,000 yuan, according to the NHSA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     