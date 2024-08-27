﻿
Standard Chartered Bank China names new president

Lu Jing has been named as Standard Chartered Bank (China) new president, CEO, and vice chairperson. She will oversee all of the bank's business operations on the Chinese mainland.
Ti Gong

Lu Jing

Standard Chartered Bank (China) has named Lu Jing as its new president, CEO, and vice chairperson.

Lu will oversee Standard Chartered's business on the Chinese mainland. She will succeed Zhang Xiaolei, who has been appointed global co-president of Standard Chartered Bank's financial institutions in Hong Kong.

Lu, an experienced banker with 30 years of industry experience, has been instrumental in guiding the expansion of Standard Chartered China's Corporate and Investment Banking division since 2014.

According to the bank's most recent financial reports, China's onshore and offshore revenue recorded double-digit growth in the first half of 2024, excluding the impact of interest rate volatility, suggesting that China is the group's largest network revenue generator.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
