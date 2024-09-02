﻿
Biz / Company

Cosmetics group announces new China managing director

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:51 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Mathieu Dufresne, who is to head Coty's expansion plans in the country, has nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the beauty industry, most recently as MD of Coty France.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:51 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Cosmetics group announces new China managing director
Ti Gong

Mathieu Dufresne, Coty's managing director China

Multinational fragrance and cosmetics group Coty has appointed Mathieu Dufresne as managing director in China, to further strengthen its expansion initiatives in the country.

Dufresne joined Coty in 2006 and held various positions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. With nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the beauty industry, he most recently served as managing director of Coty France.

The company said his appointment further cements its confidence and commitment to expanding in the Chinese market.

He will explore opportunities to debut and develop the fragrance brand Infiniment Coty Paris in China, and also further accelerate the expansion of skincare brands Lancaster and Orveda.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     