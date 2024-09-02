Cosmetics group announces new China managing director

Multinational fragrance and cosmetics group Coty has appointed Mathieu Dufresne as managing director in China, to further strengthen its expansion initiatives in the country.

Dufresne joined Coty in 2006 and held various positions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. With nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the beauty industry, he most recently served as managing director of Coty France.

The company said his appointment further cements its confidence and commitment to expanding in the Chinese market.

He will explore opportunities to debut and develop the fragrance brand Infiniment Coty Paris in China, and also further accelerate the expansion of skincare brands Lancaster and Orveda.