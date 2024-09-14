Biz / Company

Hemione Hudson now PwC interim territory senior partner

  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
PwC has appointed an interim regional head for its China business as former leader Daniel Li steps down.
PwC has appointed an interim regional head for its China business as former leader Daniel Li steps down.

Hemione Hudson, PwC's global risk and regulatory leader, has been appointed to serve as the interim territory senior partner and will relocate once the steps required to effect her transfer to PwC China have been completed.

Kevin Wang, head of assurance, will have an elevated role leading the audit and assurance business for PwC China.

Daniel Li, who has been with PwC China for more than 30 years, will continue his role as chief accountant of PwC Zhong Tian.

PwC China and its Governance Board has terminated the employment of six partners and exited five staff directly involved in the Evergrande audit work after its US$62.2 million fine from the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

