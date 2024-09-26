Ingka Centres invests US$1.1 billion in Livat Shanghai

Ingka Centres, part of IKEA's parent company Ingka Group, unveiled its biggest investment in a single property project in Changning District. The company is investing 8 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) in the project.

The Livat Shanghai covers 430,000-square-meters of construction area and hosts over 300 stores covering fashion & style, leisure & restaurants, education & sports.

The company says the new location has good transportation links and is in a prime area for office buildings and residential neighborhoods.

It's the 10th Livat retail project in the country, and includes five office buildings, one shopping mall, and outdoor leisure space.

"This shows we're by no means leaning back in China, but rather taking a step forward and continue to develop our concepts to offer relevant retail experience for the community," said Cindy Andersen, Global President of Ingka Centres.