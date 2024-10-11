US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to expand Suzhou manufacturing site

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly of the United States announced on Friday a new investment of 1.5 billion yuan (US$212 million) to expand its Suzhou manufacturing site as it reinforces its footprint in pharmaceutical manufacturing in China.



The expanded site is expected to increase its production of innovative medicines for Type 2 diabetes and obesity for China, and to support future pipeline molecules.

"China's pro-innovation government policies and skilled workforce have helped the company to continue to grow our footprint in China," said Huzur Devletsah, president and general manager of Lilly China .

The expanded production capacities would support export supply for the European market as well as medicine demands in China.

Lilly's total anticipated investment in Suzhou stands around 15 billion yuan. The Suzhou site was first established in 1996 and now covers a complete value chain of scientific research, production, and quality control with nearly 500 professionals.