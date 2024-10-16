Bayer opens consumer health innovation center in Shanghai

Bayer launched its latest consumer health innovation center in Shanghai on Wednesday with an estimated investment of 20 million euros (US$21.83 million) to promote open partnerships with industry players.

The China Center of Innovation and Partnership (CCIP), one of Bayer Consumer Health's global strategic innovation hubs across Europe, the UK, and the US, is the first one in Asia.

The Shanghai Innovation (SH-INNO) Park in the Zhangjiang of ​​Pudong New Area is home to the new facility of the German life science and health-care company, which is ready to accelerate innovation research and development to explore more self-care solutions suitable for Chinese consumers.