Tirlán capitalizes on Irish dairy excellence, sustainability
Tirlán, Ireland’s leading dairy cooperative, is capitalizing on the growing demand for high-quality grass-fed dairy products in China. The “City Tour of Avonmore Professional” event held on October 9 in Changsha, Hunan Province, highlighted Tirlán’s commitment to sustainability and the Chinese market’s strategic importance.
Ireland’s dairy industry thrives in a unique agricultural environment, producing nutrient-rich dairy creams with a distinct golden hue, a testament to the superior quality of grass-fed milk.
As the first country with a national grass-fed standard, Ireland is renowned for its high animal welfare standards, with cows grazing outdoors for a significant portion of the year. Conor O’Sullivan from Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, also highlighted the importance of the Origin Green program, which reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and quality. Tirlán as the No. 1 dairy processor in Ireland, has achieved five consecutive years as a “Gold Member” of Bord Bia’s Origin Green certification — a significant accolade.
John Murphy, the chairperson of Tirlán, stated, “Tirlán is committed to sustainability, aiming for net-zero carbon by 2050 and a 30 percent absolute reduction in carbon emissions from processing sites by 2030. We have a significant number of projects in place across our supply chain, with new renewable energy initiatives underway in our operations. Our 6.3 percent reduction in on-farm carbon footprint since 2018 is a significant milestone in our journey to lead sustainable dairy farming practices.”
Murphy also emphasized Tirlán’s initiatives in sustainability, including a Sustainability Action Payments program that rewards suppliers for meeting sustainability criteria. “At Tirlán, our focus on regenerative agriculture is continuing to build on the work that our farmer suppliers do daily. It is taking care of the land through various activities that improve soil health, benefit the environment and align with our carbon reduction work,” he said.
Avonmore is an important consumer brand under Tirlán and is also the most popular dairy brand in Ireland.
“We place great importance on the development of the Chinese market,” said Jim O’Neill, Tirlán’s Chief Operating & Consumer Officer. “The food service sector has always been a very important channel for our business in China. To meet the diverse demands of Chinese consumers, we are committed to offering a broader product range, including cream, butter, cheese, and plant-based products. This helps our Chinese food service partners grow their businesses and achieve mutual success, while also allowing more Chinese consumers to enjoy the benefits of Irish grass-fed dairy products.”
In Changsha, Avonmore Professional showcased a variety of applications for baking, beverages, and ice cream made with high-quality, grass-fed dairy products. The event received rave reviews, with attendees praising the exceptional taste and versatility of the products. With a robust presence in China and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Tirlán is poised for continued growth, ready to cater to the diverse and discerning tastes of Chinese consumers.