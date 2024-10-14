Jiahui Hospital leads international care in Shanghai

Local international hospitals have hailed Shanghai’s ambition to boost international medical tourism and improve the high-end healthcare industry.

Dr Allen Wu, president of Jiahui Health, the biggest comprehensive international hospital in the city, said he is confident that the policy is a good measure to promote Shanghai’s fame as a medical highland.

“Jiahui can gain more opportunity and play a more important role,” he said.

Jiahui International Hospital and its clinics have become a renowned brand among expatriates in the city, as well as those traveling here for treatment.

“Jiahui has offered international standard service to over 500,000 families from over 180 countries,” Wu said. “Among them, 30 percent are from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and foreign countries, accounting for nearly half of overseas residents in Shanghai.

“In the past seven year, over 100 thousands of expatriate people have visited Jiahui for health consultations and service. That has greatly surpassed other private hospitals in the city.

“The new policy, which encourages international medical tourism, is rather an opportunity than a competition for Jiahui. Because we are always ready to compete by improving ourselves all the time,” Wu added.

In the scheme to boost international medical tourism, the Shanghai Health Commission designated 13 leading public hospitals and 20 private hospitals as pilot facilities, which, especially the public facilities, have outstanding medical capabilities, and foreign service experience.

The criteria includes a good infrastructure and the medical capability to provide service in line with international standards, as well as bilingual medical abilities, and cooperation with international medical insurance companies.

Jiahui, which is among the 20 private hospitals, has treated patients from Russia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom for health management, cancer treatment, and complicated surgery. Compared to the hospitals in developed countries, Jiahui offers international service with same standard and competitive prices.

Under the leadership of Dr Vicky Lee, executive director of Jiahui International Cancer Center and chief of Medical Oncology who has over 30 years of experience in the cancer research and clinical care field, Car-T therapy is also one of the most well-known treatment at Jiahui.

“Many patients came all the way to Jiahui for Car-T therapy, where 80 percent are expatriate patients. They expressed their gratitude for our high-end service, international standards, good treatment, quick service process, and competitive price,” Wu said. “It is also the major attraction for Shanghai’s international medical tourism. Apart from those coming for high-end surgery and complicated oncology treatment, we have also received patients with accidental injuries who have flown to Jiahui for emergency surgery due to the long wait abroad.”