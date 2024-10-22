Subway speeding up expansion of stores in China

Subway says it is to accelerate new store openings in China in the coming years with the country remaining an important driver of growth for the multinational fast food chain.

"For Subway globally, China is a key market with tremendous long-term growth potential and one of our fastest-growing markets worldwide," said Subway Global CEO John Chidsey.

It estimates at least 200 new store openings in China this year and will speed up expansion in the coming years. Chidsey said this marks significant strides in its global growth strategy to expand its footprint in the region.

"Our near-term focus would be first and second tier cities where we target those with strong health and wellness awareness so we can concentrate our resources to enhance brand image and awareness," said Subway China CEO Richard Zhu.