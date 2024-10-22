﻿
Subway speeding up expansion of stores in China

Global CEO John Chidsey regards country as a key market with tremendous potential and one of its fastest-growing markets worldwide. At least 200 new stores are planned this year.
Ti Gong

Subway plans new store openings to keep up with new dining habits and market trends.

Subway says it is to accelerate new store openings in China in the coming years with the country remaining an important driver of growth for the multinational fast food chain.

"For Subway globally, China is a key market with tremendous long-term growth potential and one of our fastest-growing markets worldwide," said Subway Global CEO John Chidsey.

It estimates at least 200 new store openings in China this year and will speed up expansion in the coming years. Chidsey said this marks significant strides in its global growth strategy to expand its footprint in the region.

"Our near-term focus would be first and second tier cities where we target those with strong health and wellness awareness so we can concentrate our resources to enhance brand image and awareness," said Subway China CEO Richard Zhu.

Ti Gong

A first-of-its-kind sports themed restaurant in Hongkou District is the 4000th Subway outlet in the Asia-Pacific region.

A first-of-its-kind sports-themed restaurant was unveiled at the INLET in Hongkou District on Tuesday, marking the 4000th Subway restaurant in the Asia Pacific region.

Last year, Subway reached a deal with master franchisee Shanghai Fu-Rui-Shi Corporate Development Co and targets at least 4,000 new sandwich shops across the Chinese mainland over the next 20 years.

China has become the company's fastest growing market in terms of new store openings and has served as a model in digitalization, innovation and transformation.

Zhu said it remains fully confident of maintaining momentum to complete the target as it seeks to serve customers with healthy options.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
