BeiGene executive under investigation in corruption probe
A BeiGene executive is under investigation over alleged corruption in the pharmaceutical sector.
Eva Yin, chief commercial officer for China, was under regulatory investigation, the Jiemian and 21st Business Herald reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
In an official statement, BeiGene said one of its employees was cooperating with the investigation. Based on its current knowledge, however, the matter was not linked to its business.
According to BeiGene's website, Eva joined the company in January 2022.
She has held various roles in the pharmaceutical industry, including in finance, human resources, compliance, market access, retail, oncology business, and overseas assignments.
Prior to BeiGene, she worked at AstraZeneca for over 20 years, during which she held various positions including general manager of Hong Kong and Macau markets, and general manager of Oncology China.
A nationwide anti-corruption campaign in the health-care sector expanded to several provinces and cities last year with major concern over the purchasing of drugs and equipment.
In 2022, AstraZeneca revealed that an internal investigation had found a "small number of employees in Shenzhen had tampered with or participated in tampering with patient test reports."
The National Healthcare Security Administration said in January 2022 that all suspects had been put under arrest following a joint investigation by the police and public health and market regulatory authorities, without specifying charges.
AstraZeneca said it took "serious action" against the employees involved and reported the situation to the local medical insurance department.
The medical insurance authorities and the Public Security Ministry had held talks with the company in December 2021 and urged it to abide by the law, and fully cooperate with a follow-up investigation.
The company said it continues to conduct internal self-inspections and monitor activities to prevent any misuse of public insurance funds or other non-compliance with the law or company policy.