BeiGene executive under investigation in corruption probe

A BeiGene executive is under investigation over alleged corruption in the pharmaceutical sector.

Eva Yin, chief commercial officer for China, was under regulatory investigation, the Jiemian and 21st Business Herald reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

In an official statement, BeiGene said one of its employees was cooperating with the investigation. Based on its current knowledge, however, the matter was not linked to its business.

According to BeiGene's website, Eva joined the company in January 2022.

She has held various roles in the pharmaceutical industry, including in finance, human resources, compliance, market access, retail, oncology business, and overseas assignments.