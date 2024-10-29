CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | L'Oréal: Introducing new brands, innovations, technologies

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

The China International Import Expo is a fantastic opportunity.



lt's the only event like this in the world where L'Oréal is so involved, where we introduce new brands and innovations.

We're introducing new technologies and we're also creating fascinating open innovation with our BIG BANG program.

And we have lots of interactions with our Chinese partners, sub-contractors, and also with the government authorities.

So for L'Oréal, it's both a testimonial of our belief in China, and the fact that we want to continue to invest in China.

It's also a moment when we learn a lot, we receive feedback, and we create new collaboration platforms.

The China International Import Expo has been held for seven years, and we have been the chairman of the Enterprise Alliance for five years in a row. It's a strong commitment and we are very excited full of opportunities.

And by the way, we are looking forward to the 8th edition of the China International Import Expo and very excited to be part of it.



It shows we have great belief in the opportunities in the Chinese market, we have seven years and no itch and still very excited to be part of CllE.