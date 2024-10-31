CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Fonterra: Introducing better dairy solutions for health and wellbeing

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

As the CEO of Fonterra, I'm proud to be representing Fonterra at CIIE this year. It's the second time that I've attended and Fonterra's 7th consecutive year at the expo.

CIIE provides a great opportunity for Fonterra and other New Zealand exporters to develop relationships and form partnerships.

Underpinning Fonterra and our customers shared successes, here in China, is the strong relationship between our two countries. CIIE provides a platform for Fonterra to further collaborate with our partners in China.

Fonterra continues to invest in innovation in China's dairy sector. We have six Fonterra application centres in China, focusing on developing new applications for dairy products and helping our customers adapt to market trends.

Fonterra is committed to partnering with local players to grow with China's dairy industry. CIIE is a great platform for Fonterra to showcase our high-quality dairy products and demonstrate our strategic focuses on sustainability, nutrition health, and locally driven innovation.

As China continues to open to the outside world, CIIE provides a platform to help importers like Fonterra to expand their operations in China.

We are committed to contributing to China's high-quality development by introducing more advanced dairy solutions to support people's health and wellbeing.