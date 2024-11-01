Decorative paints firm appoints new head for China

AkzoNobel has appointed a new China head to succeed Guo Zhenhua, former president of AkzoNobel China and North Asia.

Yin Tao, managing director of AkzoNobel Powder Coating's North Asia division, will act as China president and also serve as business director for decorative paints in China and North Asia, Jiemian.com reported.

Yin will report to Daniel Campos, Asia Pacific and Latin America business unit director for decorative paints.

The painting and coating giant operates renowned brands including Dulux, International, and Sikkens. Last and year its China revenue was around 10.8 billion yuan, or some 13 percent of its global income.

As of 2023, AkzoNobel owned 18 manufacturing facilities, 1 technology center and a nationwide network of sales offices in China.