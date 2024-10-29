﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Sanofi: Proud to play an important role in the long-standing partnership

Paul Hudson
Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson shares his views of the China International Import Expo and speaks of the more than 60 innovative medicines and vaccines Sanofi has brought to China.
Editor's note:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

Paul Hudson, chief executive of Sanofi

Welcome to the China International Import Expo. We've taken part in CIIE since its inception and we're honored to return for the seventh year.

A milestone year, in fact, as it marks the 60th anniversary of Sino-French relations. As a company rooted in France, with a 40-year presence in China, we're delighted to be featured this year in both the Healthcare Exhibition and the French National Pavilion.

As one of the first multinational companies to enter China, more than four decades ago, Sanofi has brought the country over 60 innovative medicines and vaccines, addressing seven of China's 10 most life-threatening diseases.

Today, China is one of the largest Sanofi markets and we're proud to play an important role in the long-standing partnership between our two countries.

We also appreciate the crucial platform CIIE provides to further opening up China and fostering collaboration across sectors of potential partnerships, globally.

With our ambition to transform the patterns of medicine, we have a deep appreciation for the scale and speed of innovation in China and we look forward to supporting the growth of the world-class health-care ecosystem here to benefit patients globally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Sanofi
Special Reports
