CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Amgen: Working to bring innovative medicines to Chinese patients

I'm delighted to greet participants at the 7th China International Import Expo.

This is the third year that Amgen has been present at this important event.

We look forward to showcasing our leadership in biotechnology and our capabilities in research and development, especially involving rare disease, inflammation, general medicine, and oncology.

At Amgen, we're confident in our business in China, and we have a long-term commitment to this important market.

China is a vital growth driver not only for our company but for the entire biotechnology sector. Innovation is at the heart of this year's Expo, and it's at the heart of Amgen. Using the latest technologies and capabilities, our scientists are pushing the boundaries of biology to discover and develop new medicines that can make a big difference for patients.

As China unleashes new quality, productive forces in its drive for reform and innovation, we will continue working with our Chinese partners to bring to patients' new innovative medicines that can help them live longer, healthier lives.

Thanks to China's commitment to opening up, Amgen is well positioned to promote healthy aging, improve public health, and champion a "predict and prevent" approach to disease that can advance the "Healthy China 2030" vision.