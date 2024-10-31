CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | SGS: Building trust through quality and sustainability

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

We consider CIIE the best platform to connect with business partners, government authorities, industry peers, and customers from various sectors.

We appreciate the opportunities provided by CIIE to feel the pulse of the China market by listening to the voices of Chinese partners and customers.

From both business development and market intelligence perspectives, participating in CIIE has been an extremely rewarding experience for us in the past.

China has always been a key strategic market to SGS. As the global leader in the testing, inspection, and certification industry, SGS was warmly invited to the CIIE from 2018.

This will be our sixth year participating in CIIE. Our theme this year is: Building trust through quality and sustainability. We are extremely excited to showcase our most innovative service solutions designed to help our customers improve the quality, compliance, and sustainability performance of their organizations and products, such as SGS green marks, low-GI certification, green & low-carbon building certification, digital trust solutions, etc.

These sustainability certifications, like green marks and low-GI certification, strongly align with China's push for a green economy. By emphasizing these certifications, SGS helps companies enhance their sustainability credibility, appealing to eco-conscious Chinese consumers.

CIIE is an incredible stage for companies from all over the world to demonstrate their best products and services. Therefore, it will allow us to engage with the best people from all sorts of professions. We wish to open more constructive dialogues with partners from governments, academic organizations, industrial associations, and customers from different sectors.

