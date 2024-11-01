CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Bayer: Unwavering in commitment to Chinese patients, consumers and growers

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

For Bayer, a seventh-time participant and "old friend" of the CIIE, China has always been a strategic market.

The 7th CIIE is a great opportunity for Bayer to showcase our innovative products and cutting-edge technology while engaging with a wide spectrum of partners on this one-of-a-kind platform.

This year, Bayer will take our bold mission, "Health for All, Hunger for None" as the theme and present innovations from our three divisions: Pharmaceuticals (and Radiology), Consumer Health, and Crop Science, and continue exhibiting in two subsections, with a total space of record-high 800 square meters.

Whether in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, or Crop Science, and from both research and development as well as market perspectives, China is one of Bayer's most important strategic pillars.

Having been in China for over 140 years, Bayer is unwavering in our commitment to Chinese patients, consumers, and growers. I am also deeply impressed by the vitality and resilience of the Chinese market.

Bayer will continue to deepen our presence in China by enhancing local production capabilities and actively seeking collaboration opportunities with local research institutions and innovative companies, aiming to support China's national strategies, including Healthy China, Rural Revitalization, and sustainable development.