﻿
Biz / Company

CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Bayer: Unwavering in commitment to Chinese patients, consumers and growers

Bill Anderson
  10:53 UTC+8, 2024-11-04       0
Bayer AG Board Chairman Bill Anderson says the firm supports China's national strategies, including Healthy China, Rural Revitalization and sustainable development.
Bill Anderson
  10:53 UTC+8, 2024-11-04       0

Editor's note:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Bayer: Unwavering in commitment to Chinese patients, consumers and growers
Ti Gong

Bill Anderson, chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG

For Bayer, a seventh-time participant and "old friend" of the CIIE, China has always been a strategic market.

The 7th CIIE is a great opportunity for Bayer to showcase our innovative products and cutting-edge technology while engaging with a wide spectrum of partners on this one-of-a-kind platform.

This year, Bayer will take our bold mission, "Health for All, Hunger for None" as the theme and present innovations from our three divisions: Pharmaceuticals (and Radiology), Consumer Health, and Crop Science, and continue exhibiting in two subsections, with a total space of record-high 800 square meters.

Whether in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, or Crop Science, and from both research and development as well as market perspectives, China is one of Bayer's most important strategic pillars.

Having been in China for over 140 years, Bayer is unwavering in our commitment to Chinese patients, consumers, and growers. I am also deeply impressed by the vitality and resilience of the Chinese market.

Bayer will continue to deepen our presence in China by enhancing local production capabilities and actively seeking collaboration opportunities with local research institutions and innovative companies, aiming to support China's national strategies, including Healthy China, Rural Revitalization, and sustainable development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Bayer
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     