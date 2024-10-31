InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel moves into top gear to prepare for the CIIE
The InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel is preparing to once again play a key role in the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE).
Situated in the Hongqiao International Central Business Zone, the hotel has been a cornerstone of luxury and excellence since the first CIIE, offering world-class service to international guests.
According to General Manager Ferry Warnke, the hotel has remained busy throughout the year, hosting over 52 global events in 2024 alone.
As a vital part of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), the hotel benefits from its close proximity to one of China’s largest exhibition venues, which drives a steady flow of business travelers.
The hotel’s location, just minutes from the Hongqiao International Transportation Hub, has made it a top choice for international business leaders and tourists alike.
This accessibility attracts a wide range of visitors, from international business travelers to tourists exploring the city.
The growing number of companies establishing headquarters in the Hongqiao district also brings a continuous stream of business opportunities for the hotel.
As the event approaches, preparations have been underway for months, with the hotel focused on ensuring a seamless experience for visitors from around the globe.
The hotel’s commitment to the CIIE is reflected in its year-round dedication, a concept known as the “6+365” approach.
Resident Manager Shan Jina, who has overseen six previous editions of the expo, explains that this approach goes beyond simply preparing for the six-day event.
“Every day of the year is a step toward ensuring the success of the CIIE,” she says.
The hotel has established specialized VIP service teams for catering, personal butler services, and client satisfaction, ensuring every detail is handled with precision and care.
This year, an international service team has been introduced to better serve the diverse range of guests expected at the expo.
The culinary team at the InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel also plays a crucial role in shaping the guest experience.
With expertise in both Chinese and Western cuisines, the team’s focus is on delivering high-quality, innovative dishes.
Recently, the hotel has adapted its culinary offerings to meet the evolving demographics of its guests from around the world.
Warnke highlights the increasing number of international arrivals, explaining how the hotel has responded: “We’ve seen a shift in guest demographics over the last 12 months. Cultural sensitivity is a central theme in the hotel’s operations, especially during high-profile international events like the CIIE.”
As Warnke says, “Particularly, when serving guests from different religious backgrounds, we ensure that we cater to their specific needs with an experienced team that has been handling this for years.”
This awareness of cultural and religious diversity is crucial to the hotel’s ability to provide personalized service to its global clientele.
For the hotel, dining is not just about taste — it’s about creating meaningful, cultural connections.
The lobby ambassador team is another key aspect of the hotel’s service. Carefully selected and trained, these ambassadors are tasked with greeting guests with warmth and professionalism.
Their attention to detail, from posture to guiding gestures, ensures that guests feel welcome from the moment they arrive. Additionally, the hotel’s round-the-clock butler service is designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, offering discreet and attentive service.
Beyond the CIIE, the InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel remains a busy hub for business and leisure travelers throughout the year.
“We typically cater to a mix of domestic and foreign guests. So we have to understand different cultures, different requests, and different behaviors because guests are flying in from all over the world,” said Warnke.
As the 7th CIIE approaches, the hotel’s team is ready to welcome guests with their well-practiced routines and exceptional service.
Shan emphasizes that many staff members have significant experience with large-scale events, and the hotel’s low turnover rate means that more than half of the staff have participated in all six editions of the CIIE.
“Their familiarity with the event’s operational processes has been crucial to improving our service quality,” Shan notes, underscoring the importance of experience and consistency.
With over 536 rooms, four distinctive restaurants and bars, and 2,200 square meters of banquet space, the InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel continues to lead the luxury hospitality market in Shanghai.
As Warnke looks ahead, he sees exciting growth opportunities, especially with plans to introduce more IHG brands like VOCO and Even Hotels to the area.
With the CIIE and other major exhibitions on the horizon, the hotel is poised to maintain its reputation for excellence, offering guests an unforgettable stay in the heart of one of China’s most dynamic cities.