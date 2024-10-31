InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel moves into top gear to prepare for the CIIE

The InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC Hotel is preparing to once again play a key role in the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Situated in the Hongqiao International Central Business Zone, the hotel has been a cornerstone of luxury and excellence since the first CIIE, offering world-class service to international guests.

According to General Manager Ferry Warnke, the hotel has remained busy throughout the year, hosting over 52 global events in 2024 alone.

As a vital part of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), the hotel benefits from its close proximity to one of China’s largest exhibition venues, which drives a steady flow of business travelers.

The hotel’s location, just minutes from the Hongqiao International Transportation Hub, has made it a top choice for international business leaders and tourists alike.

This accessibility attracts a wide range of visitors, from international business travelers to tourists exploring the city.

The growing number of companies establishing headquarters in the Hongqiao district also brings a continuous stream of business opportunities for the hotel.

As the event approaches, preparations have been underway for months, with the hotel focused on ensuring a seamless experience for visitors from around the globe.

The hotel’s commitment to the CIIE is reflected in its year-round dedication, a concept known as the “6+365” approach.

Resident Manager Shan Jina, who has overseen six previous editions of the expo, explains that this approach goes beyond simply preparing for the six-day event.

“Every day of the year is a step toward ensuring the success of the CIIE,” she says.

The hotel has established specialized VIP service teams for catering, personal butler services, and client satisfaction, ensuring every detail is handled with precision and care.