CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Fortive: A vision for a future that promises sustainable growth

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

CIIE offers a vibrant platform for exchange, innovation, and cooperation.

The 2024 Fortive booth focuses on how new quality productive forces are impacting "Future Manufacturing," "Future Information," "Future Energy" and "Future Healthcare."

Our seven operating companies are bringing their respective solutions to showcase the transformative impact of emerging technologies and how they're driving efficiency and fostering sustainable growth.

CIIE is an open platform that brings together industry leaders and innovators from around the world, fostering dialogue and collaboration.

At Fortive, we partner with our customers to raise the bar for standards of patient care, food and beverage safety, workplace safety, sustainability, compliance, and reliability. Our forward-looking businesses lead the way in software-enabled workflow solutions, applied intelligence, advanced analytics, and other rapidly evolving technologies.

Among our many innovative presentations this year, The Fluke smart industrial inspection solution is making its China debut, showcasing the synergy between autonomous robotics and industrial maintenance.

We're presenting our vision for a future that promises sustainable growth, industry-redefining innovations, and collaborative efforts for a better tomorrow. I look forward to meeting new and old friends and exploring the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.