COACH's new Quilted Chain Tabby series to have global premiere at CIIE
Fashion brand Tapestry continues to find great appeal at the China International Import Expo with the Chinese market key to its business.
“After six consecutive years of CIIE participation, we have enhanced our strong presence in China, deepened relationships with key industry partners, and solidified our brand position in the market,” said President of Tapestry Asia Pacific, and President and CEO of COACH APAC Yann Bozec. “The annual event serves as an ideal occasion to showcase our innovative products and services to China.”
Since it offers an opportunity to forge closer ties with regional partners, the CIIE has seen numerous launches made by international and Chinese brands in recent years. Simultaneously, it helps to increase brand recognition and visibility among young Chinese consumers.
“We have witnessed the expanding scale and growing influence of the CIIE platform, and we look forward to collaborating with more partners to explore new opportunities and bring a better lifestyle to more Chinese consumers,” he said.
The exhibition space, which is themed “the COACH tabby shop,” is a must-see fashion destination at the expo thanks to its eye-catching enormous Tabby handbag.
It has created the booth as a creative area that not only displays the best items but also encourages lively conversations.
For the first time, the CIIE will also feature the COACH CAFE experience zone, which offers a variety of drinks and sweets for an innovative customer experience.
One of COACH’s best-selling and most recognizable products is the Tabby series. This year, the brand is bringing the iconic Tabby family to the CIIE with the premiere of the new Quilted Chain Tabby series, which is a modern take on fashion classics.
According to the company, the objective is to establish a lasting emotional bond with customers by utilizing Tabby’s extensive collection of striking, lively, and lovely hues as well as a variety of designs that allow everyone to experiment and explore their self-expressions and transcend fashion norms.
Over the past few years, Tapestry has been continuously bringing innovative products and experiences to China.
It’s not only offering compelling and distinctive assortments to consumers but also creating tactile and visually engaging spaces that involve the five senses — sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch — which emphasize community and localization, hospitality, and experiences that foster co-creation and collaboration.
Bozec said he believes innovation is a crucial factor in keeping its brands vibrant, allowing it to adapt to the rapidly evolving market and stay in step with consumers. “We believe that innovation encourages self-expression,” he added.
Tapestry’s brands COACH, kate spade and Stuart Weitzman now have nearly 400 stores in more than 90 Chinese cities.
“We have ambitious goals for the China market, and we would continue to grow our store network and expand investments while taking responsibility and making positive impacts for a beautiful and responsible future,” he noted.
It aims to enhance investment in aspects such as building lasting customer relationships, fueling fashion innovation and product excellence, delivering compelling omnichannel experiences, and powering global growth.
Coach has also introduced a wide range of innovative experiences to the local customers.
This includes the first COACH Coffee Shop in China, which opened in Shanghai New World Daimaru earlier this year, as well as Coachtopia, a circular sub-brand of COACH, and the COACH APARTMENT, an open community for Gen Zs located in the Nanjing IFC.
The COACH APARTMENT features multiple functional areas, creating a scene of good living.
Local partnership has been an important part of its efforts, particularly the engagement with the next generation of talent.
It has also collaborated with Donghua University and Tsinghua University to introduce the China Cool talent incubation program, which aims to encourage young talent to explore the fashion industry, and has also launched its China collective series.
The program has been creating and nurturing the growth of emerging fashion professionals to provide valuable opportunities for students to gain industry experience and develop their skills.
The company closely monitors the upcoming generation of talent, recognizing their unique viewpoints, eagerness to learn, and drive for innovation, as they explore new avenues and introduce Chinese fashion to the global market. The aim is to integrate both modern culture as well as the preferences and emotional and functional requirements of the younger generation into the brands and products.
Bozec said he has high expectations for the company’s future in China and also views sustainability as a business imperative as it aims to contribute to a culture of change that will help realize a better-made future.
The company is looking forward to collaborating with local partners and investing in the market to bring innovations to the Chinese fashion industry, promote high-quality products and new experiences for the Chinese public, and inspire a better lifestyle for local consumers.