COACH's new Quilted Chain Tabby series to have global premiere at CIIE

“After six consecutive years of CIIE participation, we have enhanced our strong presence in China, deepened relationships with key industry partners, and solidified our brand position in the market,” said President of Tapestry Asia Pacific, and President and CEO of COACH APAC Yann Bozec. “The annual event serves as an ideal occasion to showcase our innovative products and services to China.”

Fashion brand Tapestry continues to find great appeal at the China International Import Expo with the Chinese market key to its business.

Since it offers an opportunity to forge closer ties with regional partners, the CIIE has seen numerous launches made by international and Chinese brands in recent years. Simultaneously, it helps to increase brand recognition and visibility among young Chinese consumers.

“We have witnessed the expanding scale and growing influence of the CIIE platform, and we look forward to collaborating with more partners to explore new opportunities and bring a better lifestyle to more Chinese consumers,” he said.

The exhibition space, which is themed “the COACH tabby shop,” is a must-see fashion destination at the expo thanks to its eye-catching enormous Tabby handbag.

It has created the booth as a creative area that not only displays the best items but also encourages lively conversations.

For the first time, the CIIE will also feature the COACH CAFE experience zone, which offers a variety of drinks and sweets for an innovative customer experience.

One of COACH’s best-selling and most recognizable products is the Tabby series. This year, the brand is bringing the iconic Tabby family to the CIIE with the premiere of the new Quilted Chain Tabby series, which is a modern take on fashion classics.

According to the company, the objective is to establish a lasting emotional bond with customers by utilizing Tabby’s extensive collection of striking, lively, and lovely hues as well as a variety of designs that allow everyone to experiment and explore their self-expressions and transcend fashion norms.

Over the past few years, Tapestry has been continuously bringing innovative products and experiences to China.

It’s not only offering compelling and distinctive assortments to consumers but also creating tactile and visually engaging spaces that involve the five senses — sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch — which emphasize community and localization, hospitality, and experiences that foster co-creation and collaboration.

Bozec said he believes innovation is a crucial factor in keeping its brands vibrant, allowing it to adapt to the rapidly evolving market and stay in step with consumers. “We believe that innovation encourages self-expression,” he added.

Tapestry’s brands COACH, kate spade and Stuart Weitzman now have nearly 400 stores in more than 90 Chinese cities.

“We have ambitious goals for the China market, and we would continue to grow our store network and expand investments while taking responsibility and making positive impacts for a beautiful and responsible future,” he noted.

It aims to enhance investment in aspects such as building lasting customer relationships, fueling fashion innovation and product excellence, delivering compelling omnichannel experiences, and powering global growth.