Bayer reaffirms its commitment to China at CIIE

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) officially opened today at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai. With the corporate mission of “Health for All, Hunger for None” as the exhibition theme, Bayer, a global leader in life science, attends CIIE for the seventh consecutive year with its three divisions: Pharmaceuticals (and Radiology), Consumer Health and Crop Science, and continues exhibiting in two subsections. On the two booths of total record-high 800 square meters, Bayer showcases industry-leading products and cutting-edge technologies and fosters collaboration with local partners to reaffirm its long-term commitment to China, presenting a vision for a healthy bright future for the Chinese people.

“Congratulations on the successful inauguration of the China International Import Expo! Bayer is glad to be part of the expo for the seventh consecutive year with a record-high 800 square meters of exhibit space, which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Chinese market,” said Bill Anderson, Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. “Together, we can drive meaningful change and make a real difference. Let’s innovate, collaborate, and create a brighter future for all, following our bold mission of ‘Health for All, Hunger for None’.”

Harnessing Innovation to Drive High-Quality Development The CIIE, with its inclusive approach that brings together global expertise, has consistently served as an exceptional platform for the debut of numerous innovative products. As a dedicated annual participant, Bayer continues its century-long legacy of innovation with another impressive showcase. Featuring innovative treatments and diagnostics, quality-of-life health products, and solutions for sustainable agriculture, Bayer is showcasing many cutting-edge innovation products in the fields of healthcare and agriculture, including five China debuts, five CIIE debuts, and four “CIIE Babies.” In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer presents innovative products and solutions in cardiovascular health, ophthalmology, oncology, and women’s health, bringing new hope to patients in China. Kerendia® (finerenone), previously showcased as a “CIIE Baby,” has recently achieved a breakthrough in heart failure clinical trial: in a Phase III clinical trial for heart failure patients with LVEF ≥40 percent, Kerendia® (finerenone) became the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist to demonstrate definitive cardiovascular benefits. Bayer has also introduced a larger, 90-tablet package of Bayaspirin® with more easily recognizable visual elements and eco-friendly materials. Verquvo® (vericiguat), which has been rapidly included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), has truly achieved “a globally pioneering mechanism with Chinese-speed drug availability, jointly benefiting patients.” Additionally, Bayer's EyleaTM 8 mg is the only anti-VEGF treatment that is approved for treatment intervals of up to 5 months in DME and nAMD in major markets like the EU, UK, and Japan. Currently, China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) is reviewing the marketing application for EyleaTM 8mg for this indication. In the field of oncology treatment, Nubeqa® and Bayer’s new targeted therapy for lung cancer BAY 2927088 present the latest trial results and designation advancements respectively. The Phase III ARANOTE trial, investigating darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), has met its primary endpoint of radiological progression-free survival (rPFS). BAY 2927088 is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 mutations, and who have received a prior systemic therapy. It received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA in February and Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China’s CDE in June. Additionally, Bayer's full portfolio of women's health products is showcased, leading the management of women’s health across their entire life cycle.

In the field of Radiology, the MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System shines at the CIIE as a “CIIE Baby,” achieving “Two Firsts in China” record. This product is the CT high-pressure injector registered with a Class III certificate in China. It also features the Smart Protocol assistant, which creates personalized injection protocols based on equipment parameters and patient factors. Furthermore, as the first piston-driven multi-patient tubing CT high-pressure injection system in China, Centargo streamlines operational processes, enhancing the efficiency of radiologists and allowing them to focus more on patients while ensuring precise injections and accurate diagnoses.

The Consumer Health Division presents three “CIIE Babies,” including: Kangwang® Minoxidil Liniment, Kangwang® Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Canesten® Lactic Acid Vaginal Gel. Among these, Kangwang® Minoxidil Liniment is developed for scalp health with high-purity minoxidil, providing scientifically differentiated treatment for men and women and effectively driving hair growth. Kangwang® Anti-Dandruff Shampoo features multiple anti-dandruff ingredients and nourishing ingredients to eliminate visible flakes and provide protection against scalp problems. Canesten® Lactic Acid Vaginal Gel contains 5 percent Lactic Acid, together with Glycogen, thereby restoring the balance of microbiome in vagina. Moreover, two products from the renowned American nutrition brand One A Day® make their debuts at the CIIE, promoting public health: One A Day® Late-night Heart and Liver contains organic concentrated milk thistle combined with high-purity coenzyme Q10, featuring an innovative “heart and liver co-nurturing” formula that helps reverse damage from staying up late. One A Day® High Purity Fish Oil contains 95 percent high-purity fish oil for easy absorption, supporting daily health. For the nutritional health of pregnant and lactating mothers and their babies, Bayer introduces Elevit® Pregnancy and Lactation Multivitamin Tablets with 100 percent active folic acid and multivitamins.

Centering around the theme of “Regenerative Agriculture for Future Farming” and “Innovation and Collaboration for China’s Seed Industry,” Bayer's Crop Science Division once again introduces a series of farmer-centered agricultural solutions aimed at contributing to China's food security and rural revitalization. For example, the Bayer Lingfeng Program guided by the vision of “Leading Growth, Boosting Harvest,” the Root2Sucess™ brand that safeguard the health of root domain in multiple ways, and CropKey — new Crop Protection Discovery Approach that represents Agricultural New-Quality Productive Forces, all make their debuts at the CIIE. The booth also highlights the new chapter of the “weed control expert” Roundup® with its 50th anniversary, Drone Plus™ — One-Stop Crop Protection Drone Application Service Platform aimed to build a “product + service” drone application ecosystem, and the only Phytobac® mini Pesticide Wastewater Treatment System in China, providing stronger support for Chinese growers. In the seed sector, five new corn varieties — the DEKALB 2076, DEKALB 2036, DEKALB 288, V9903, and A2058 — along with core vegetable seed varieties from Seminis and De Ruiter, comprehensively showcase Bayer's strengths in local innovation.