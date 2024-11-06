Henkel splits booth into 6 categories to display products

Multinational giant Henkel is exhibiting innovative products at the 7th CIIE under the theme "Leading innovation, for the sustainable future of generations."

"Today, CIIE has become a showcase for China's new growth paradigm and quality production forces, creating numerous prospects for multinational corporations such as Henkel. This year, Henkel has highlighted sustainable innovations to foster collaboration with local and global businesses," said Anna An, President of Henkel China. Henkel has six major exhibition areas: Clothing, Food, Housing, Transportation, Industry, and Beauty to display its products and technologies and promote the implementation of new quality productive forces in the fields of new-energy vehicles, consumer electronics and advanced manufacturing. It aims to assist Chinese consumers in creating a more sustainable lifestyle. Henkel's adhesive technologies offer products and solutions for over 800 industry segments, including many facets of everyday life. The company's innovative encapsulation technology allows phone makers to introduce new models with smaller bezels, freeing more space for larger screens.

A mini house model is also displayed at Henkel's stand. Henkel's Loctite Purbond brand offers high-performance engineered wood adhesives that contribute to the global construction industry's "green revolution." An AR magic mirror is in the "Beauty" area along with Henkel's consumer brands such as Schwarzkopf Professional and Shiseido Professional. Visitors can select the color for their next hair dye and "preview" the impact. In recent years, Henkel has increased its investment in China, accelerated local innovation, strengthened end-to-end capabilities, and optimized product portfolios to better address the expanding needs of Chinese consumers. It remains confident about China's economic potential, durability, and long-term favorable fundamentals, and will continue to invest in the country, providing local customers and consumers with influential sustainable innovative technologies and products. Henkel invested roughly 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) to set up its Consumer Brands Asia R&D Center in 2024. As the region's largest R&D facility for the company's consumer brands, the center is expected to shape the company's product range with unique research synergies to achieve higher growth and add value to the Asia market. At the same time, Henkel is developing its Adhesive Technologies Innovation Center in Shanghai, where it provides new solutions to customers in China and the world. It will become Henkel's second-largest Inspiration Center globally. A leader in sustainable development, Henkel has set long-term goals in three areas: Regenerative Planet, Thriving Communities, and Trusted Partner, based on the 2030+ Sustainability Ambition Framework. It will continue to prioritize cutting carbon emissions in its own operations while also assisting clients and customers in achieving carbon reduction through enhanced environmentally friendly product technology solutions.