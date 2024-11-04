CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Siemens Energy: Showcasing decarbonization solutions and cutting-edge capabilities

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

This year's China International Import Expo sets new records, attracting thousands of exhibitors globally, including nearly 300 Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies.

This highlights China's market attraction and reflects the strong interest of global enterprises. In a time of uncertainty and instability, it is more important than ever to identify the opportunities of global cooperation, especially in the field of energy transition.

For Siemens Energy, CIIE has become an important platform to showcase our latest energy solutions and build trusted relationships with our Chinese partners. I strongly agree with CIIE's theme, "New Era, Shared Future," as it envisions a sustainable and more decarbonized future that requires collaborative efforts from governments, enterprises, customers, partners, and entire supply chains.

At this year's CIIE, with the theme "Step Up for a Green and Shared Future," Siemens Energy showcases our decarbonization solutions and cutting-edge capabilities across the entire energy value chain. We are engaging in extensive exchanges with partners to enhance collaborative innovation and international cooperation, aiming to accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition both in China and globally.

Tackling climate change, ensuring energy security, and driving the energy transition are among the most pressing challenges facing humanity today. The energy transition is urgent and complex; no country can do it alone, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. At the same time, the energy transition represents the largest investment opportunity since the Industrial Revolution.

Siemens Energy has the capability, innovation, and cutting-edge technology as well as firm confidence to deepen our collaboration with Chinese partners. We are fully committed to working together to build a new energy ecosystem that supports China's dual carbon goals and fosters sustainable energy development worldwide.