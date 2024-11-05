3M's green technology for a better future

3M, a diverse global technology company, is making its seventh appearance at the China International Import Expo between November 5 and 10.

3M, a diverse global technology company, is making its seventh appearance at the China International Import Expo between November 5 and 10, with innovative products and material application solutions highlighting eco-conscious lifestyles and production. Based on the theme “Green Technology for a Better Future,” various 3M innovative products and material application solutions are making their global and China debuts in the New Materials section of the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology exhibition area. This will further drive the company’s green-minded transformation with new quality productive forces and its long-term commitment to sustainable development in China. “This year marks the 40th anniversary of 3M China, and over the past 40 years, 3M has actively participated in the rapid development of various industries in China,” said Henry Ding, president of 3M China. “Our growth in China is also epitomized by our fruitful experience at the CIIE for seven years, where we explored valuable opportunities to understand market trends, expand business channels, and deepen local collaborations. “We look forward to continuing leveraging the significant influence of this platform to boost China’s future development with new quality productive forces and sustainable momentum.

Climate innovation for a sustainable future Focused on contributing to a more sustainable future, 3M is showcasing a series of original exhibits at the CIIE to advocate eco-conscious lifestyles and production. In the consumer sector, 3M is presenting several innovative products made from recycled materials. Among these, the 3M™ Scotch-Brite™ scouring sponge, made from 100 percent reusable fibers, offers an effective and eco-friendly cleaning solution for households. 3M has also developed numerous industry solutions to support companies in energy saving, carbon reduction and cost efficiency. Following the positive response to the new generation 3M™ Cubitron™ 3 abrasives solutions launched at the 6th CIIE, 3M has expanded this product series by introducing more grade choices, to meet the diverse needs of the Chinese market. 3M™ Scotch-Brite™ Precision Heavy Duty Disc is making its global debut at this year’s expo, improving production efficiency and extending the product life.

Live applications of practical solutions At this year’s CIIE, 3M has upgraded its exhibition with immersive booths, showcasing breakthroughs in new material applications through live applications of automated solutions and interactive experiences. 3M abrasive solutions for robotics and automated abrasive processing demonstrate a series of grinding and refining processes. The solutions enable manufacturers to automate a variety of material removal processes to enhance production efficiency, reduce labor costs, and ensure product quality. Additionally, visitors can enter the interactive 3M Confined Space for an AR demo experience, to learn about the confined space work process and understand the importance of safety management.