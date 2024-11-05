Global biopharma company GSK retains high expectations of Chinese market

In addition, the expo also serves as a gateway to harness local inspiration to empower its global growth and speed up worldwide innovation.

At the same time, GSK seeks to enhance a series of collaborations with local stakeholders, including foundations and healthcare organizations.

“We regard the CIIE as a platform for expanding the impact of latest innovation in the biomedicine field,” she added.

“As I embark on my inaugural journey to the CIIE as general manager of GSK China, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase an extensive array of our pivotal products and innovative solutions to both the audience and fellow participants at this prestigious event,” she said.

Yu said she had been impressed by the team of outstanding professionals since she took up the new role about three months ago to lead the GSK China business.

Sherman Yu, Vice President and General Manager of GSK China, said the annual grand event opens up enormous opportunities for the company to expand the impact of innovative medicines and healthcare solutions.

At this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), GSK’s booth features four sections: Strategic Pipeline and R&D, Vaccines, Respiratory, and Specialty Medicines, offering a comprehensive showcase of GSK’s innovations and healthcare solutions.

The global biopharma company GSK said it retains high expectations of the Chinese market with steadfast commitment to maximize treatment for patients and seek new formats of collaborative healthcare service in the country.

“I have strong confidence in our future growth in China, bolstered by our excellent product portfolio covering a broad range of unmet healthcare needs, and our team of talents poised to steer our company into a new era in the country,” Yu said.

She said that recently there had been a lot of very positive signs such as national level favorable policies to accelerate the approval of new medicines and vaccines, as well as inclusion on the national medical insurance reimbursement list.

Thanks to CIIE’s spillover effects, GSK has been speeding up the introduction of a number of “first-in-China” and “best-in-class” products.

The national approach and measures to combine disease prevention and treatment with an emphasis on primary healthcare are particularly encouraging, and have echoed well with GSK’s product portfolio and strategy to place prevention at the heart of innovation.

“Based on our deep knowledge, expertise and exploration in this field, we are committed to pursuing novel approaches to innovate in the integration of medical treatments and preventive healthcare strategies,” Yu said.

Progress achieved during prior editions of the CIIE has given it a lot of confidence to keep up the efforts.

Apretude (cabotegravir injection), which is the first long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for reducing the risk of HIV-1, is making its China debut following its approval by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) earlier this year.

Nucala (mepolizumab), which has been showcased at the CIIE for several times, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5).

Following this year’s approval for severe eosinophilic asthma, a new indication for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults has also been submitted to the NMPA earlier this year.

In the vaccines area, highlights include Shingrix, which is a recombinant shingles vaccine that combines antigens and adjuvant systems and was approved for marketing in China in June 2020.

It is also showcasing the HPV vaccine Cervarix, which is the first of its kind being introduced in China and has been included in government health benefit programs.

Jade Tong, Vice President and GSK China’s Medical Affairs Head, said that China is one of the most important markets for GSK globally.

With China included in its global simultaneous development projects, GSK expects over 20 new products and new indications to be introduced in China in the next five years.

“We will include the needs of Chinese patients when formulating global new product strategies and carrying out global clinical trials, ensuring that a substantial proportion of Chinese patients are represented and their specific needs are addressed,” she said.

She believed many blockbuster treatments would be unveiled at the CIIE in the coming years and through the platform to ensure quicker approval process.

A wide range of partnerships with local institutions including foundations and healthcare organizations are being inked during this year’s CIIE.

GSK is collaborating with the Shanghai Puji Rheumatology Charity to benefit more patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Its latest strategic partnership with the Real-World Institute of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau Bay Area of Jinan University would pursue real-world data and clinical research, academic exchanges, and cooperation regarding innovative respiratory drugs.

At the same time, a recent collaboration between GSK and the Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control seeks to explore patient management models with digital intelligence both inside and outside hospitals.

Yu said that she felt very motivated to fully unleash the company’s growth potential in the coming years, and strove to enhance the availability and accessibility of innovative treatment and deepening collaboration with local players.