Nike makes a strong run at the China International Import Expo

Nike unveils a suite of new products and NSRL Form, which uses machine learning to analyze an athlete's biomechanics to help them understand their strengths and weaknesses.
For the fifth year running, Nike has taken center stage at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), spotlighting its new strides in running.

This year, Nike unveiled an upgraded footwear lineup, a host of new running products and plans for improved local partnerships.

Visitors can explore Nike's long-standing commitment to running with an exhibit featuring state-of-the-art technology and an in-depth look at Nike's impact on both elite and recreational runners.

Angela Dong, chairman and CEO of Nike China and ACG, highlighted the brand's mission: "Nike is built by runners, for runners." Acknowledging China's booming running scene, she emphasized Nike's commitment to deepening local insights and investment to better serve Chinese runners.

Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL) Form debuts in China

A key highlight of Nike's booth this year is the new NSRL Form experience, a high-tech, two-minute running analysis that uses biomechanics and machine learning to help runners understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Launched first at the Nike Shanghai Huaihai Brand Experience Store, China is the inaugural market to access NSRL Form in retail, reinforcing Nike's focus on localized innovation.

Dr Matthew Nurse, vice president of Nike Sport Research Lab, called the lab Nike's innovation hub, where major ideas take shape.

He noted that by expanding their athlete insights, Nike unlocks new ways to serve them better.

Nike has also partnered with Shanghai University of Sport to advance sports science in China, with a focus on enhancing athletic performance and injury prevention.

Teaming with sprinter Su Bingtian

In a collaboration focused on "speed," Nike joined forces with Su Bingtian, China's top sprinter, to announce a partnership with the Jinan University Su Bingtian Center for Speed Research and Training.

This partnership will drive research in sports science, talent development and youth sports, contributing to better results among Chinese track and field athletes.

Nike streamlines Road Running footwear line and debuts new running products

Nike showcased its advantages in running technology at CIIE, featuring its iconic “system of speed,” industry-leading cushioning technologies, and Nike Flyknit upper technology. Also on display was the full product lineup designed to serve runner’s timeless needs through footwear and apparel innovations — with unique solutions spanning track and field, marathon, road running, and trail running. Nike also presented retro and stylish total look of running to inspire and invite more people to running.

Nike's streamlined product offerings, including the Pegasus, Vomero and Structure franchises, along with trail running and children's shoes, reinforce its commitment to serving runners at every level.

Eliud Kipchoge's upcoming China tour announced

Nike's iconic marathoner Eliud Kipchoge thrilled fans with a video announcement about his fourth China tour, set for November 22.

During his visit, Kipchoge will share his running wisdom, aiming to inspire Chinese runners to go faster and further than ever before.

Its lineup of new releases, from the Eliud Kipchoge-inspired EK Collection to the 2025 Nike Swift and Stride apparel, is set to launch next spring.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
