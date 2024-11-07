Dior celebrates timeless French elegance and Chinese friendship at the 7th China International Import Expo

The French luxury fashion brand returns to the CIIE with both new inspirations and a retrospective of past designs showcasing an enduring fascination with Chinese culture.

Chinese consumers have a long-lasting appreciation for Dior's timeless elegance, impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional savoir-faire. As one of the most iconic fashion houses in the world, Dior is also a frequent participant in the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Dior took part in the event in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Some special collections and products inspired by Chinese culture have also been designed exclusively for the Chinese market and displayed for global fashion lovers. With 2024 marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China, Dior is once again taking part in the China International Import Expo. During the event from November 5 to 10, both Dior and the LVMH Group are reaffirming their strong ties to the Chinese market.

In past decades, Dior's creative directors have drawn abundant inspiration from Chinese culture. From Christian Dior to Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, they have infused their collections with references and captivating dialogues allowing China, so dear to Dior, to shine far and wide. For the 7th edition of the CIIE, Dior has chosen to exhibit a series of pieces, symbols of its excellence, reflecting the multiple affinities it has developed with China. Among the exhibits are sketches of the ensemble Chine designed by Christian Dior for the spring-summer 1948 haute couture line, and those of the Ombre Chinoise gown brought to life by Marc Bohan for spring-summer 1964 — illustrating the passion Dior's successors inherited from him for this incredible destination. Maria Grazia Chiuri's several new looks were influenced by Chinese culture. They were designed for the spring-summer 2018 haute couture collection in Shanghai, and are also showcased at this year's CIIE. Another highlight is a spellbinding model by Kim Jones for the Dior Fall 2021 défilé, on which Kenny Scharf's designs are transposed using traditional seed stitch embroidery — a technique that appeared in the Han Dynasty and is listed as part of China's intangible cultural heritage. From couture to jewelry, the charm and creativity of Dior were perpetuated through dazzling creations such as the sketch of the La Déesse de Shanghai brooch by Victoire de Castellane, inspired by an 18th century coral ornament. The Lady Dior, a work of art and object of desire, was also sublimely transformed for the ninth chapter of Dior Lady Art by artist Liang Yuanwei.

Visitors can also discover a sculpture titled “Flower Power #1” created by Chinese artist Ai Jing. It is a tribute to the resilience, courage and power of Miss Dior, Christian Dior's beloved sister. The artist noted that the story of Miss Dior deeply touched her and inspired her to create a sculpture, using flowers as a symbol of nature to call for peace and love.

The base of the marble sculpture is divided into two layers — one made of oak wood, symbolizing nature, and the other made of Lushan jade, symbolizing the earth. The hands of the sculpture hold a chamomile created by 3D printing and forging techniques, which symbolizes craftsmanship and technology. “This artwork is a tribute to women and an ode to nature,” said Ai. “Miss Dior gained power from nature. It is also important for us to rethink and re-examine ourselves and nature. The smoke of war still permeates in many parts of the world. We need love and unity more than ever before to build harmonious coexistence with the world.” The artist added that Dior has always been her favorite brand, and her first lipstick came from Dior — "I like Dior's elegance, refinement, as well as its inheritance and pioneering spirit," said Ai. "Dior has always worked closely with artists, bringing creativity and inspiration to people, ultimately having a profound impact on the process of beauty. I'm so happy we share a love of art. Dior’s long-term efforts in public art sharing are admirable.”

Celebrating the formidable creativity of the group's Houses, the central space of the LVMH showcase hosts the Gold Rose, a limited edition of L'or de J'adore conceived by artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. The perfume is a reinterpretation of the iconic J' adore by Francis Kurkdjian —as well as the Lady Dior bag reinterpreted by Huang Yuxing for Dior Lady Art this year.