Coach hopes emotional appeal will attract young customers

The maker of luxury goods is at the CIIE for the sixth straight year and sees signs it's long-term commitment to the Chinese market is paying dividends.

As fashion houses are rushing towards the China International Import Expo with their latest offerings, Coach seeks new ideas and inspiration from local consumers and designers to connect with the community. Liliana Lucioni, president of Coach China, said in an interview with Shanghai Daily that the company has high hopes for the China market and has laid out long-term plans to engage with the latest consumption trends as well as the booming fashion designer community. Coach is bringing its signature Tabby collection to the CIIE. "The CIIE gets better and better every year and we want to draw experience from a wide range of areas to present the latest preference and the ideas at the platform," she said during an interview at the CIIE on Wednesday. The Tapestry booth this year also features a Coach Coffee Shop experience area, inviting guests to explore the endless possibilities of fashion through innovative experiences that inspire vitality. Coach brand's new Soft Quilted Tabby series also made its debut at the CIIE.

Lucioni points out that the biggest consumer mindset shift is prioritizing experience over just material spending. Based on this trend, the company expects to forge deeper engagement with young generation. In its latest autumn/winter campaign, the brand also encourages consumers to find courage to seek self expression and innovation as it seeks new ways to resonate with shoppers, "We remain very optimistic about the China market and want to make sure we take the right actions to keep our mind focused on consumer needs," she said. Coach already laid out an expansion plan for the next year with lower-tier cities one of the key areas, along with omni-channel experience. It also eyes more store openings and continuous investment in the China market to bring experience to shoppers, using innovative formats. She hopes to leverage the CIIE to explore new opportunities in the fashion industry with more partners and to bring a better lifestyle to more Chinese consumers.