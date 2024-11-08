Roche Diagnostics opens new China head office, celebrates certification

Alongside the new Roche Diagnostics Head Office in China, the company has won Group Open Innovation initiative certification by Pudong New Area for its Technical Innovation Center.

Roche Diagnostics enhanced the company's long term commitment to China's local healthcare industry, to ultimately benefit patients in China and beyond, with the opening of its new Roche Diagnostics Head Office in China. Alongside opening the new offices on Friday, Roche Diagnostics capabilities in China have been further recognised as it has been granted Group Open Innovation initiative certification by the Pudong New Area for its Technical Innovation Center. "Supporting delivery of sustainable healthcare in China is a major priority for Roche Diagnostics, said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "The country's embrace of innovative solutions to improve the lives of its people makes it an ideal partner to Roche Diagnostics. "We have invested to establish our entire value chain in China to optimally deliver care to the patients that can benefit from our solutions."

The technical innovation center will help Roche Diagnostics accelerate cooperation in fields such as clinical validation, the transformation of new in vitro diagnostic technologies, the application of digital and innovative diagnostic solutions, the commercialization of in vitro diagnostic products, and accelerating companion diagnostics cooperation. The Pudong New Area has established an innovative ecosystem that supports the biopharmaceuticals industry in its development of advanced medical solutions. In July 2021, Pudong officially introduced the Group Open Innovation initiative, which has evolved into an integrated ecosystem that brings together government entities, industry stakeholders, educational institutions, research organizations, and financial service providers. It aims to provide the resources and global network advantages of large enterprises, help bring small- and medium-sized enterprises and tech start-ups into the innovation chain, and promote the upgrading of research and development centers to open innovation centers.

Roche Diagnostics has a long presence in China and the new head office in the Pudong New Area further demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to be "In China, For China." The office incorporates the design concepts of flexible working, diversity and inclusion, and sustainable development, creating a vibrant, open, and collaborative modern office space that empowers business innovation and development. Roche Diagnostics aims to leverage the rich biopharmaceutical industry ecosystem and high-quality openness of Pudong to accelerate the rollout of globally leading diagnostic solutions in China, benefiting Chinese patients.