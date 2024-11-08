Biz / Company

Roche Diagnostics opens new China head office, celebrates certification

SHINE
  23:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Alongside the new Roche Diagnostics Head Office in China, the company has won Group Open Innovation initiative certification by Pudong New Area for its Technical Innovation Center.
SHINE
  23:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

Roche Diagnostics enhanced the company's long term commitment to China's local healthcare industry, to ultimately benefit patients in China and beyond, with the opening of its new Roche Diagnostics Head Office in China.

Alongside opening the new offices on Friday, Roche Diagnostics capabilities in China have been further recognised as it has been granted Group Open Innovation initiative certification by the Pudong New Area for its Technical Innovation Center.

"Supporting delivery of sustainable healthcare in China is a major priority for Roche Diagnostics, said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "The country's embrace of innovative solutions to improve the lives of its people makes it an ideal partner to Roche Diagnostics.

"We have invested to establish our entire value chain in China to optimally deliver care to the patients that can benefit from our solutions."

Roche Diagnostics opens new China head office, celebrates certification

Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics

The technical innovation center will help Roche Diagnostics accelerate cooperation in fields such as clinical validation, the transformation of new in vitro diagnostic technologies, the application of digital and innovative diagnostic solutions, the commercialization of in vitro diagnostic products, and accelerating companion diagnostics cooperation.

The Pudong New Area has established an innovative ecosystem that supports the biopharmaceuticals industry in its development of advanced medical solutions.

In July 2021, Pudong officially introduced the Group Open Innovation initiative, which has evolved into an integrated ecosystem that brings together government entities, industry stakeholders, educational institutions, research organizations, and financial service providers. It aims to provide the resources and global network advantages of large enterprises, help bring small- and medium-sized enterprises and tech start-ups into the innovation chain, and promote the upgrading of research and development centers to open innovation centers.

Roche Diagnostics has a long presence in China and the new head office in the Pudong New Area further demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to be "In China, For China."

The office incorporates the design concepts of flexible working, diversity and inclusion, and sustainable development, creating a vibrant, open, and collaborative modern office space that empowers business innovation and development. Roche Diagnostics aims to leverage the rich biopharmaceutical industry ecosystem and high-quality openness of Pudong to accelerate the rollout of globally leading diagnostic solutions in China, benefiting Chinese patients.

Roche Diagnostics opens new China head office, celebrates certification

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, gives a speech.

"I am delighted that Roche Diagnostics officially joined the GOI club today," said Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China. "Receiving the GOI certification at the important inauguration moment of Roche Diagnostics China's new head office is truly a double celebration.

"This not only is a high recognition of Roche Diagnostics' innovative strength but also motivates us to further create sustainable value for patients through a new model and through an 'in China, for China' strategy.

"Standing at this new starting point, Roche Diagnostics China will continue to deepen its presence in the Chinese market and grow together with Healthy China as a local innovation driver, and collaboratively pursue a sustainable health future with all partners," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Pudong New Area
Roche
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     