Roche Diagnostics to showcase innovative and localized products at CIIE

Roche Diagnostics will showcase its latest products at the CIIE, demonstrating its commitment to the Chinese market and emphasis on technological innovation and development.

Roche Diagnostics is bringing over 20 in vitro diagnostic solutions to this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), demonstrating its long-term commitment and faith in the Chinese market, as well as its goal for technical innovation and development. As a full-time participant in CIIE, Roche Diagnostics has benefited from the event's spillover effects and has marketed multiple innovative products in China after introducing them at the expo.

The company exhibits many products at this year's CIIE for the first time, including Elecsys AD CSF, the first cerebrospinal fluid immunoassays approved by the Hainan Medical Products Administration as an urgently needed imported medical device for clinical use; VENTANA FOLR1, the first IHC companion diagnostic to identify PROC (platinum-resistant ovarian cancer) patients who may benefit from ELAHERE ; LightCycler PRO System, a qPCR system designed to deliver accuracy and flexibility to research and clinical diagnostic laboratories; and cobas pulse, a professional blood glucose management solution with mobile digital health capabilities to help improve patient care. These global cutting-edge diagnostic solutions are expected to be launched and benefit Chinese patients in the near future. China is one of the key markets in Roche Diagnostics’ global development strategy. Sticking to the commitment of the "In China, For China", Roche Diagnostics has been increasing its investment and expanding its localized product pipeline in China, to serve Chinese patients with high-quality localized products.

It has also introduced several localized products to the Expo, including cobas pro e 801, the first locally manufactured analytical unit for immunoassay tests and BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system with fully-automated workflow for immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in-situ hybridization (ISH) slide staining. All the localized products adhere to the same uniform standards of Roche global operations, in order to meet the needs of the Chinese market through local manufacturing with more efficient processes and faster response time. It is worth mentioning that Elecsys CA 242, Roche Diagnostics' first locally developed and manufactured assay specifically for the Chinese market, will also make its debut at the CIIE. CA 242 is an important biomarker for the detection of digestive malignancies including pancreatic cancer and colon cancer, and is expected to improve the entire disease management process for Chinese patients. Roche Diagnostics’ integrated digital solution garnered significant attention at the CIIE last year. This year, the company will introduce several new digital solutions under its digital brand “Lanyun”, including Pathology Lab Insights Core, a real-time data based management tool designed for pathology department; CENTRAL POC 2.0, a point-of-care digital solutions for diabetes patients’ disease management; and Smart QC, an innovative digital quality control system. With digital solutions, Roche Diagnostics are able to combine diagnostic system, data platform and intelligent analysis technology to optimize the entire disease management for patients.