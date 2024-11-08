Covestro strengthens China presence through sustainability objectives

Covestro, a German chemical company, has strengthened its presence in China by aligning its local sustainability objectives with the country's ambitious climate targets, particularly in carbon reduction and the circular economy.

By working closely with local partners, Covestro seeks to leverage its materials expertise to support China's green transition.

This approach has solidified China as one of Covestro's most critical markets, contributing roughly 20 percent of its global sales, and has positioned the company as a prominent example of successful Sino-German collaboration.

The China International Import Expo has been a major platform for Covestro's efforts to highlight its commitment to sustainability and the circular economy while expanding partnerships.

Holly Lei, Covestro's senior vice president and president of Covestro China, noted the importance of these connections.

"The CIIE has enabled critical partnerships with those who share our vision of becoming fully circular," Lei said. "Together, we can make a stronger contribution to China's green transition."

Partnerships initiated at the CIIE include collaborations with Shanghai-based property developers including the Pudong Development Group and the Lujiazui Group.

By focusing on low-carbon solutions for green buildings and leveraging Covestro's expertise in materials such as polyurethanes, these initiatives aim to reduce emissions in the construction industry — a key contributor to carbon emissions in China.

Covestro's dedication to sustainability was also underscored during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to its Asia-Pacific Innovation Center in Shanghai in April 2024.

This center drives research and development for dynamic sectors, including electric vehicles, wind energy, photovoltaics, and construction, while exploring new business models and digital research and development.