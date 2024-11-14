The 11th J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai draws close to 4,000 participants

The globally-renowned J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge kicked off at 2:30pm yesterday at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai with an impressive crowd of close to 4,000 entrants from 182 companies and institutions, a 20 percent increase from 2023.

“Since its debut in 2011, we host this race every year in Shanghai, one of the most dynamic cities in China. We are thrilled by the 20 percent surge compared to last year, a compelling demonstration that the Corporate Challenge continues to be one of the most popular after-work events in the city,” said Rita Chan, Co-Senior Country Officer for China, J.P. Morgan.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is an all-inclusive event designed to promote fitness and camaraderie amongst runners, joggers and walkers. Following the run, the fun continued in the hospitality village.

“It’s always an honor to share a world-class road race, a fantastic party, and a memorable, motivating experience with the local business community and our colleagues. The outstanding growth of this year’s participation not only illustrates how people value fitness and teamwork, but J.P. Morgan continues to thrive in this critical market after more than a century-long presence,” said Alan Ho, Co-Senior Country Officer for China, J.P. Morgan.

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Shanghai followed the Series’ long-standing tradition of supporting charities in countries where its events are held. In celebration of all participants, J.P. Morgan donated to Shanghai Yishe Public Welfare and Cultural Development Centre (Yishe) to empower youth for sustainable development.

“In collaboration with JPMorganChase, we launched the 2024 Career Connect Program in Shanghai earlier this year, focusing on providing green-related employability skills to underserved college students. The program has benefited 130 students from 13 colleges in the city. With our shared passion in cultivating youth’s development and career readiness, I believe this newly announced grant will help equip more young talent with the crucial skills they need for green jobs,” said Li Lei, Director of Yishe.

The Corporate Challenge drew a diverse range of industries to the starting line, with Eaton China (288 entrants), Bosch Investments (130), and Shanghai Disney (128) being the three largest companies in terms of entrants.

Shanghai was the 15th of 16 events in the 2024 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Series, which will feature more than 220,000 entrants from approximately 7,000 companies. In total, the Series will visit 16 locations on six continents in 2024.