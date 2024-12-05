AZ names new international vice president

AstraZeneca has announced the appointment of Iskra Reic as its new international executive vice president, succeeding Leon Wang, who has been under investigation by Chinese authorities since October.

Reic joined the company in 2001 and will be responsible for businesses in China, Asian and Eurasian markets, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Australia and New Zealand, said the company.

It also announced Alex Lin's appointment as general manager of AstraZeneca China, in addition to his present role as head of the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, starting immediately.

Michael Lai, the current general manager of AstraZeneca China, will be the global franchise head for Dato-DXd and Lung in the global cancer business unit.

Mary Guan, who previously oversaw the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic divisions in China, has been elevated to general manager of oncology at AstraZeneca China.

Wang had served as president of AstraZeneca China from 2014, and he later became executive vice president of the worldwide area.



AstraZeneca acknowledged in 2022 that an internal inquiry in 2021 revealed that a "small number of employees in Shenzhen had tampered with or participated in tampering with patient test reports."

