Covestro backs solar car racing, supporting future sustainable mobility

Backed by Covestro, a leading polymer maker, Germany's Team Sonnenwagen secured two of the top three spots in the iLumen European Solar Challenge.

Team Sonnenwagen, a group of university students from Aachen, Germany, made waves this September at the iLumen European Solar Challenge by securing two of the top three spots with their solar-powered racing cars — Covestro Photon and Covestro Adelie. The iLumen European Solar Challenge, a biennial 24-hour endurance race in Zolder, Belgium, is a high-stakes event that challenges teams to optimize every aspect of their solar cars — from aerodynamics to power consumption. Sonnenwagen's exciting achievement is a testament to not only the team's ingenuity but also the critical support from Covestro, one of the world's leading polymer makers. And its role extends beyond sponsorship. The company plays a crucial part in the design and construction of solar cars, providing high-performance materials that enhance everything from battery packs and seats to solar panels and headlights. "Their passion for alternative drives, lightweight construction, and the highest possible efficiency is inspiring for me," said Sucheta Govil, chief commercial officer of Covestro. "They are already showing today how the sustainable automobility of the future will be possible. For us at Covestro, it is a matter of course to support this team and its mission: I am all the more proud that they are also relying on high-performance materials from Covestro."

Covestro's support for Team Sonnenwagen is part of a broader commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. As the automotive industry undergoes a profound transformation — driven by electrification, autonomous driving, and the shift towards a circular economy — Covestro sits at the forefront of its changes. In particular, China, the world's largest automotive market and a leader in electric vehicles (EVs), is a focal point for the company. One notable example of this commitment is Covestro's partnership with Li Auto, a leading Chinese EV manufacturer. They jointly established a "Joint Innovation Platform" to explore alternative feedstocks, including bio-waste and recycled materials, for the production of more sustainable engineering plastics for automotive components. This collaboration also focuses on developing high-performance solutions for future-oriented applications, including optical-grade materials and smart surface technologies.