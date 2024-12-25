Reckitt recognized for work to empower women, families

British multinational consumer goods group Reckitt has been awarded Shanghai Daily's Corporate Social Responsibility Public Welfare Impact Award for its efforts in empowering women and family development. Through a series of programs to foster public welfare, initiatives to drive health and wellness consciousness, and diversity and inclusion programs within the workplace, it has been promoting the public's overall health and wellness and also empowering women employees within the corporation. "We are delighted that a series of Reckitt's corporate social responsibility projects that promote the well-being of the society and our employees have won the Shanghai Daily's Public Welfare Impact Award," said Arjun Purkayastha, the company's senior vice president and managing director of Reckitt China. "We are honored to be recognized for our continuous efforts in recent years in safeguarding public health, empowering women's development, and supporting the development of the family. "In the future, we'll not only continue to expand and innovate our product portfolio to respond to the shifting demands of local consumers, but also strive to contribute to a cleaner and healthier China and a culture of diversity and inclusion within our workforce from the long-term perspective of social well-being and balanced development," he added. Through a series of charity events with external partners and internal training sessions, it has been championing the health and wellness of women as well as different roles, such as caregivers within the family and female leaders at its workplace, to safeguard the family's well-being in general.

For the past few years, it has collaborated with the China Development Research Foundation for the "Care for Women's Health" initiative, which offered cervical cancer screenings to 6,000 women in rural regions in Anhui Province. The initiative also included hosting a charity running event in Shanghai, where more than 200 runners participated. Through tie-ups with local government, women federations, relevant associations, and mainstream media exposure, the public's awareness has been further elevated. It has also provided healthcare and hygiene packs to the participants, attracting wider attention from the public and increasing awareness. Through the partnership with the China Development Research Foundation, it has laid out specific objectives such as increasing awareness in women's health and family development, providing medical and health assistance to needy people at the grassroots level in underdeveloped regions, identifying weaknesses in women's development, and offering suggestions for policy improvement and international cooperation through research reports, roundtable discussions, and forums. Under the framework, in the next few years, it plans to collect and research best practices and projects worldwide to form policy advocacy, and at the same time also boost international cooperation on women's empowerment and promote the development of women and families globally.