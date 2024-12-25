Reckitt recognized for work to empower women, families
British multinational consumer goods group Reckitt has been awarded Shanghai Daily's Corporate Social Responsibility Public Welfare Impact Award for its efforts in empowering women and family development.
Through a series of programs to foster public welfare, initiatives to drive health and wellness consciousness, and diversity and inclusion programs within the workplace, it has been promoting the public's overall health and wellness and also empowering women employees within the corporation.
"We are delighted that a series of Reckitt's corporate social responsibility projects that promote the well-being of the society and our employees have won the Shanghai Daily's Public Welfare Impact Award," said Arjun Purkayastha, the company's senior vice president and managing director of Reckitt China.
"We are honored to be recognized for our continuous efforts in recent years in safeguarding public health, empowering women's development, and supporting the development of the family.
"In the future, we'll not only continue to expand and innovate our product portfolio to respond to the shifting demands of local consumers, but also strive to contribute to a cleaner and healthier China and a culture of diversity and inclusion within our workforce from the long-term perspective of social well-being and balanced development," he added.
Through a series of charity events with external partners and internal training sessions, it has been championing the health and wellness of women as well as different roles, such as caregivers within the family and female leaders at its workplace, to safeguard the family's well-being in general.
For the past few years, it has collaborated with the China Development Research Foundation for the "Care for Women's Health" initiative, which offered cervical cancer screenings to 6,000 women in rural regions in Anhui Province.
The initiative also included hosting a charity running event in Shanghai, where more than 200 runners participated. Through tie-ups with local government, women federations, relevant associations, and mainstream media exposure, the public's awareness has been further elevated.
It has also provided healthcare and hygiene packs to the participants, attracting wider attention from the public and increasing awareness.
Through the partnership with the China Development Research Foundation, it has laid out specific objectives such as increasing awareness in women's health and family development, providing medical and health assistance to needy people at the grassroots level in underdeveloped regions, identifying weaknesses in women's development, and offering suggestions for policy improvement and international cooperation through research reports, roundtable discussions, and forums.
Under the framework, in the next few years, it plans to collect and research best practices and projects worldwide to form policy advocacy, and at the same time also boost international cooperation on women's empowerment and promote the development of women and families globally.
At Reckitt's own workplace, women's role has also been attached great importance, driven by the strong belief that inclusion and diversity are the right paths for society and the world.
Globally it has set a vision to achieve a gender-balanced management team by 2030.The female representation is already over 60 percent among its China workforce, with more than 40 percent of females at the manager or management level, with yearly progression continuing to be made.
In China, a number of sessions have been held within the company under the "Mulan" Project that seeks to empower female employees with a fulfilling and sustainable work, career, and life at the company.
Over the past year, several women leadership training sessions and panel discussions have been held, covering career management, emotion management, and relationship management, with an aim to grow future business or functional leaders and improve women's representation at the management level.
The Caregivers Program which was launched in 2024 as a part of diversity and inclusion initiative also reflects the company’s pursuit of a better workplace.
Several caregivers lecturers with topics such as family health and hygiene, setting up workstation correctly to reduce ergonomic risk, family commercial insurance plans were held for employees.
Amid an increasingly diverse workplace environment with different generations of employees, the "Generations" program will also be carried out at Reckitt China, which tackles issues amid the population structure change at the workplace.
It hopes to encourage each employee to value and appreciate the different characteristics of the generations, enabling them to utilize their distinct strengths and contributions while adapting to changing trends and technologies.