Nvidia charts future of AI-driven computers, cars, robots at CES 2025

Before an audience of more than 6,000 at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote speech on Monday, painting a bold vision for the future of computing.

The centerpiece of his talk was new technologies that promise to transform everyday devices, enabling them to handle complex tasks more efficiently.

"We're entering a new era where computers can understand, reason, and take action in the physical world," Huang said, setting the tone for a presentation focused on graphics processing, AI, and advanced robotics.

Huang introduced the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series, a new lineup of graphics cards designed to power everything from video games to AI systems.

He said the first wave of cards will be available for home computers beginning January 30, followed by more affordable options in February that outperform previous generations.

The laptop versions will debut in March. Huang explained that these new GPUs will help computers run games more smoothly while accelerating AI workloads.

Perhaps the most significant unveiling of the event was Cosmos, a platform designed to help robots and self-driving cars better perceive and interact with their surroundings.

"Just as chatbots change how we interact with computers, we're about to see a similar revolution in robotics," Huang said. The system will be freely available to developers, enabling them to generate large amounts of realistic training data without incurring the cost of real-world testing.

Nvidia has already forged partnerships with major Chinese automakers, such as BYD, Li Auto, NIO, Xiaomi, and ZEEKR, and robotics developers, including Agibot, Fourier, Unitree Robotics and XPeng.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker, will also employ Nvidia's technology to enhance the safety and intelligence of its next-generation vehicles.

During the keynote speech, Huang stressed that modern self-driving cars need three core components: a powerful computer that can learn from experience, a virtual testing environment, and an onboard computer system that can make real-time decisions while driving.

In a surprise reveal, Huang introduced "Project DIGITS," a compact yet formidable computer he held in one hand. He described it as powerful enough to rival a previous-generation supercomputer, foreseeing a future where "everyone who uses computers as a tool for their work will need something like this." Project DIGITS is expected to be available in May.

"We started by teaching computers to understand images, words, and sounds. Then we taught them to create text, pictures, and audio," Huang said. "Now we're teaching them to understand and interact with the physical world."