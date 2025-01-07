Adidas teams up with Mercedes for new F1 season

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced Tuesday a multi-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One (F1) Team.

The collaboration will see the team compete in the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, including the F1 Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for March.

As the official team partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Adidas will design and create a complete range, combining performance and style for the entire team, including drivers, mechanics and engineers.

"We are very happy to be back in the world of motorsport," said Bjoern Gulden, CEO of Adidas. "Together, we share the passion for speed, innovation and performance. We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track."

The 2025 F1 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14 to 16, spanning 24 races throughout the year. The Chinese Grand Prix, the second stop of the season, will take place from March 21 to 23 in Shanghai. The city will also host the season's first F1 Sprint Race and the opening round of the F1 Academy, which will feature an all-female lineup.

According to official F1 statistics, the number of F1 fans in China has surpassed 150 million, with over half of them having started following the sport in the past four years. F1's online fanbase in the country has grown to 4.3 million, with an annual increase of over 1 million.