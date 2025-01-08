Allianz partners with Fudan University over financial future

Insurance giant Allianz established a strategic partnership with Fudan University on Wednesday, aiming to combine its business expertise with the university's academic strength and help the city go further as a global financial center.

The Fudan Allianz Finance and Insurance Center was set up at the same time to serve the purpose.

Renate Wagner, a board member at Allianz, said at the signing ceremony that the center is expected to address critical challenges such as technological innovation, risk management and a fast aging society via exploring opportunities for meaningful innovation.

"The move shows our commitment to the Chinese market. Together, we hope to improve the sustainable environment for the financial sector in Shanghai, in China, in Asia, and across the world," Wagner said.