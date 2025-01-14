China expands approval of Merck's HPV vaccine to males

Merck has announced that its GARDASIL vaccine has received expanded approval for males in China, the first such indication in the country.



New Jersey-based Merck, which does business outside of the United States as Merck Sharp & Dohme, said that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) last week approved GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16, and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant] for use in males aged between 9 and 26 years to help prevent certain HPV-related cancers and diseases.

The latest approval makes it the first HPV vaccine approved for use among males in China.

"The approval of GARDASIL for use in males 9-26 years old in China is a significant step forward in advancing public health," said Joseph Romanelli, president of Merck's Human Health International.

"Since first approval, our HPV vaccines have helped protect over 50 million females in China from certain HPV-related cancers and diseases. With this expanded approval, we look forward to helping protect this new population of Chinese males from certain HPV-related cancers and diseases."